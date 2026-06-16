Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Krishnakumar K as CFO

Dhanlaxmi Bank has appointed Krishnakumar K as its chief financial officer (CFO) in the grade of General Manager, replacing Kavitha T.A.

The appointment was approved by the bank's board of directors at its meeting held on 15 June 2026, for a term of three years from the date he assumes charge. The bank said the date of taking charge will be communicated separately.

Krishnakumar is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and brings nearly three decades of banking and financial services experience. He spent 30 years at Federal Bank, including 22 years overseeing financial reporting and taxation functions, and retired as Executive Vice President.

Following his stint at Federal Bank, he served as chief financial officer of ESAF Financial Holdings.

The bank said Krishnakumar has extensive experience across financial reporting, taxation, compliance, capital raising and credit-related functions.

Dhanlaxmi Bank is in the business of providing banking services.

The scrip shed 0.03% to Rs 32.13 on the BSE.

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