Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 2.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 518.56 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 2.91% to Rs 58.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 518.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 471.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales518.56471.79 10 OPM %20.7020.84 -PBDT104.65101.45 3 PBT76.7577.20 -1 NP58.8260.58 -3
