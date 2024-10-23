G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 1422.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.33% to Rs 105.71 croreNet profit of G G Engineering rose 1422.67% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 105.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.7173.24 44 OPM %12.551.75 -PBDT14.241.01 1310 PBT14.111.01 1297 NP11.420.75 1423
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content