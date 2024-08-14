Panjon standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.55% to Rs 2.09 croreNet profit of Panjon rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.55% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.091.24 69 OPM %0.48-3.23 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
