Amrapali Industries standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.61% to Rs 2920.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6730.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2920.326730.700.030.020.650.620.280.250.260.18