Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 1128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 1128.57% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 250.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.250.00282.00-3.206.38-5.0016.00-26.00-1.00172.0014.00

