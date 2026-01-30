Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 1128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 250.00 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 1128.57% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 250.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales250.00282.00 -11 OPM %-3.206.38 -PBDT-5.0016.00 PL PBT-26.00-1.00 -2500 NP172.0014.00 1129

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

