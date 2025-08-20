Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Polytex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, DIC India Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd and Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2025.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd crashed 11.02% to Rs 9.45 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hind Rectifiers Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1829.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24039 shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd lost 8.90% to Rs 599. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1952 shares in the past one month.

Belrise Industries Ltd fell 5.14% to Rs 146.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 104.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7286 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

