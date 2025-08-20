Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Infotech hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Aditya Infotech hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aditya Infotech surged 10% to Rs 1,222.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 32.87 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 22.50 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 16.35% YoY to Rs 740.03 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.76% YoY to Rs 44.05 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 64.9 crore in Q1 FY26, recording the growth of 47.5% compared with Rs 44 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin increased to 8.7% in Q1 June 2025 as against 6.9% posted in Q1 June 2024.

Aditya Khemka, managing director, Aditya Infotech, said: We are pleased to start FY26 on a strong note, with Q1 reflecting strong growth in revenue, profitability, and margins. Revenue for the quarter rose by 16.4% YoY to Rs 740.0 crore, despite the limited availability of STQC-certified IP cameras, which only became available towards the end of June 2025.

 

EBITDA increased by 47.5% YoY to Rs 64.9 crore, with margins expanding by 180 bps YoY to 8.7%, driven mainly by margin expansion in CP Plus product line. Profit after tax grew by 46.1% YoY to Rs 32.9 crore.

CP Plus has the largest portfolio of STQC and BIS-certified products currently in the overall market. As non-STQC stocks gets exhausted in the channel, a clear demand-supply gap is emerging, positioning us to gain significant market share across Government, Enterprise, SMB, and Home segment.

We further strengthened our innovation capabilities by opening a new R&D center in Ahmedabad, with another center in Taiwan already under process. In line with our localization strategy, we are progressing on complete backward integration of components including housings, cables, connectors, power electronics, and CCTV lenses, which will enhance supply chain resilience and cost competitiveness.

On the branding front, we launched impactful OOH campaigns across key airports and buses in major metros, emphasizing on STQC certified product range and CP PLUS Trusted Core (CTC) as a technology. Our integration with AIL Dixon is progressing well, delivering synergies in manufacturing, supply chain and localization of BOM. In addition, the Rs 375 crore debt repayment from IPO proceeds has further strengthened our balance sheet, with the benefits of lower finance costs expected to be visible from Q2 FY26 onwards.

With strong sector tailwinds, enhancing engagement in large government and enterprise projects, and improved funnel visibility, we remain confident of outpacing the industry growth in FY26 with revenue growth to be in the range of 2530%, EBITDA margins to be in the range of 1011% in FY26, thereby driving sustainable improvement in profitability.

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under its CP PLUS brand, which has strong recall value.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 1,222.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

