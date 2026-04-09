Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 1.58%

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 251.43, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% drop in NIFTY and a 10.03% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 251.43, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 23807.15. The Sensex is at 76773.35, down 1.02%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 2.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1349.75, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 375.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.