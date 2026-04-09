Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.3, up 5.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.48% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.3, up 5.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 23807.15. The Sensex is at 76773.35, down 1.02%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has gained around 7.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36469.2, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 198.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 280.17, up 4.84% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 31.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.48% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 115.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.