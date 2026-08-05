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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC gains after securing Rs 801 crore construction orders

NBCC gains after securing Rs 801 crore construction orders

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

NBCC (India) rose 1.22% to Rs 96 after the state-owned construction company announced that it had secured new orders worth approximately Rs 801.20 crore for construction and project management consultancy (PMC) services.

The company received a Rs 20.82 crore order from the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) for the construction of hostels under the DA JGUA Scheme across various districts in Odisha.

In addition, NBCC bagged a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth approximately Rs 780.38 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The project involves the construction of an RBI office complex at Nelapadu, Amaravati, and officers' and staff residential complexes at Inavolu, Amaravati, in Andhra Pradesh.

 

NBCC (India) operates in three major segments project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.22% to Rs 241.38 crore on 1.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4559.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST