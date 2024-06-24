NBCC secures order worth Rs 100 crore

NBCC (India) announced that it has bagged an order from REC in the normal course of business worth Rs 100 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore on 42.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 165.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The project includes project management consultant (PMC) for new construction & renovation of existing RECIPMT Building at RECIPMT, Shivarampally in Hyderabad.