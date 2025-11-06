RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit declines 86.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 630.34 croreNet profit of RDC Concrete (India) declined 86.35% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 630.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales630.34552.75 14 OPM %6.957.61 -PBDT25.8830.26 -14 PBT1.5112.86 -88 NP1.319.60 -86
