NCL Inds posts 8% YoY increase in cement production in Q4; sales volume rises to 794,096 MT

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

NCL Industries has recorded 8% rise in cement production to 790,663 MT in Q4 FY25 from 729,655 MT in Q4 FY24.

Cement sales for the period under review were 794,096 MT, up 7% YoY.

Cement Boards production and sales for the third quarter aggregated to 20,767 MT (down 5% YoY) and 20,438 MT (down 6% YoY), respectively.

While RMC production & sales were 73,954 CuM (down 14% YoY), production & sales of door was 4,725 units (down 23% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

Energy (hydro power) generation & sales for the quarter ended on 31 March 2025 was 3.09 MU.

NCL Industries manufactures different varieties of cement, cement-bonded particle boards, ready-mix concrete and doors.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 87.94% to Rs 2.98 crore on a 32.40% fall in sales to Rs 341.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip had advanced 0.70% to end at Rs 193.90 on the BSE on Friday.

RBI announces OMO purchase of an additional Rs 40,000 crore to infuse liquidity

Info Edge (India) fixes record date for stock split

Cyient wins strategic contract with Green H Bod

Ahluwalia Contracts secures housing project of Rs 396.50 cr from Godrej Properties

Godrej Industries completes acquisition of food additives biz of Savannah Surfactants

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

