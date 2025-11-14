Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 1180.30 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 9.71% to Rs 69.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 1180.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1027.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1180.301027.09 15 OPM %9.569.61 -PBDT116.06101.56 14 PBT91.0182.19 11 NP69.0362.92 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

