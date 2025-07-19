Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Neil Industries rose 6.45% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.960.69 39 OPM %59.3879.71 -PBDT0.570.55 4 PBT0.440.42 5 NP0.330.31 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content