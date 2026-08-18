Nelco announces partnership with Elveo

For delivering satellite mobile connectivity and compute solutions in India and South Asian markets

Nelco announced a strategic partnership and investment in Lunar Holdco., Inc., doing business as Elveo Mobile (Elveo), a company that delivers global Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite mobile connectivity solutions and elevated intelligence.

Under the agreement, Nelco will bring reliable, next-generation connectivity and compute solutions directly from Elveo's satellites in space to varied sectors, including automotive, maritime, energy and government in India and South Asian markets.

Nelco will work with enterprises in all segments to integrate the powerful Elveo connectivity solutions across its various platforms. With real-time connectivity and compute capabilities, Nelco and Elveo will enable universal communications and close the coverage gap for wide ranging enterprise-grade solutions, including automotive telematics, fleet and asset tracking, infrastructure monitoring remote operations, disaster response and business continuity.