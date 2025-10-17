Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Netlink Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.12 -92 OPM %-3600.00-266.67 -PBDT-0.058.25 PL PBT-0.108.20 PL NP-0.186.36 PL

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

