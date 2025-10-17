Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 93.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 306.20 croreNet profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 306.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 246.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales306.20246.73 24 OPM %31.1319.83 -PBDT104.5856.87 84 PBT96.1850.04 92 NP72.2437.33 94
