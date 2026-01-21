Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.581.604.435.000.070.080.040.060.040.06

