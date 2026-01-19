Monday, January 19, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 73-cr

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India rallied 5.49% to Rs 3,535 after the company's standalone net profit soared 146.7% to Rs 73.31 crore on 141% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 804.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 98.06 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 144.48% compared with Rs 40.11 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA jumped 127.1% YoY to Rs 97.95 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin reduced 75 bps to 12.2% in Q3 FY26 from 12.9% in Q3 FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from AI Systems accounted for around 64.2% of Q3 FY26 revenue.

 

Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director, Netweb Technologies said: Netweb delivers a record-breaking quarter, achieving its highest-ever income and profit. We are pleased to announce that Netweb has delivered a record quarter, achieving its highest-ever income and profit. During the quarter, Netweb successfully executed a large strategic order valued at Rs 450.39 crore, reaffirming its position as Indias largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. As communicated earlier, this implementation is of national significance, aimed at strengthening Indias AI compute infrastructure.

With this, the AI Systems contribution to revenue stood at 64.2% in Q3 FY26 and 47.6% in 9M FY26. We would also like to emphasize that alongside the accelerated growth in AI, our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, are also witnessing strong and sustained demand.

Netwebs continued focus on its three strategic growth pillars: HPC, Private Cloud, and AI Systems is enabling us to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds. Supported by these core strengths, we continue to remain technology leader in the High-End Computing Systems (HCS) space.

Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Netwebs HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

