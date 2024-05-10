Business Standard
Netweb Technologies inaugurates high-end computing systems manufacturing facility at Faridabad

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Netweb Technologies announced the inauguration of India's flagship end-to-end high-end computing servers, storage and switch manufacturing facility. The inauguration ceremony took place today at its new facility in Faridabad, signifying a major stride forward in bolstering the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative.
The new facility signifies a comprehensive leap in manufacturing capabilities for cutting-edge computing systems. It encompasses the entire spectrum, from designing Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) to surface mounting on PCBs and finally the production of complete systems, showcasing India's prowess in creating sophisticated technology products. It also demonstrates Netweb's steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and bolstering selfreliance in India's technology sector.
The new facility will enable Netweb to manufacture Make in India' high-end computing systems based on the latest new generation chips from our technology partners Intel, NVIDIA and AMD. It will also enable Netweb to market its products and solutions to new industry verticals, which demands critical and high-performance computing architectures.
The new facility is also very well equipped in meeting demands of the ever-evolving requirement of private cloud, AI Cloud, compute data centres and more specifically AI workloads
First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:44 PM IST


