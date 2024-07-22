Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 202.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.44% to Rs 58.86 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 202.71% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 140.44% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.8624.4835.2930.6422.167.9021.076.2115.625.16