Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 202.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 140.44% to Rs 58.86 crore
Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 202.71% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 140.44% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.8624.48 140 OPM %35.2930.64 -PBDT22.167.90 181 PBT21.076.21 239 NP15.625.16 203
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

