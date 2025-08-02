NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 104.19 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 0.22% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 104.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.1990.75 15 OPM %10.5410.31 -PBDT16.1114.79 9 PBT11.8411.79 0 NP9.249.22 0
