Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 104.19 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 0.22% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 104.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.1990.75 15 OPM %10.5410.31 -PBDT16.1114.79 9 PBT11.8411.79 0 NP9.249.22 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.41% in the June 2025 quarter

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon