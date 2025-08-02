LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 7250.16 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 4.41% to Rs 1363.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1306.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 7250.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6796.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7250.166796.85 7 OPM %93.4594.24 -PBDT1729.501657.97 4 PBT1704.601635.47 4 NP1363.891306.30 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content