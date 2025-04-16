Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC announces appointment of Suprakash Adhikari as Director (Technical)

NHPC announces appointment of Suprakash Adhikari as Director (Technical)

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
NHPC announced the appointment of Suprakash Adhikari (DIN: 10738274) to the post of Director (Technical), NHPC with effect from date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31 August 2028, or until further orders, whichever is the earlier. Suprakash Adhikari has assumed the charge of post of the Director (Technical), NHPC w.e.f. 16 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

