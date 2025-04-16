Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIR Power Electronics appoints Perry Schugart as Global Marketing and Business Development Executive

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

RIR Power Electronics announced the appointment of Perry Schugart as Global Marketing and Business Development Executive.

Schugart brings decades of experience in driving growth strategies, maximizing profitability and building sustainable competitive advantages across SMEs and Global 500 companies. His career is marked by remarkable achievements, including driving consistent revenue growth, achieving higher product margins and securing orders valued at over $500 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

