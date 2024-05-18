Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 17.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 203.24 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 23.82% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 755.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 803.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 17.54% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 203.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.