Friday, January 02, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares surge on tech rally, Australian markets edge up slightly

Asian shares surge on tech rally, Australian markets edge up slightly

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Asian stocks surged in thin holiday trade on Friday after ending 2025 on a subdued note. Regional trading volumes remained thin due to holidays in Japan, China and New Zealand.

The dollar made a feeble start to 2026 after suffering its sharpest drop in eight years amid mounting economic uncertainties and rate cut expectations.

Current head Jerome Powell's term ends in May and President Donald Trump already said that he wants to see interest rates go down to 1 percent.

U.S. economic data due next week, including the U.S. payrolls report and jobless data may provide additional clues on whether the next Federal Reserve chief would opt for deeper interest-rate cuts.

 

Oil climbed on the first trading day of 2026 after capping its biggest annual drop since 2020. Gold jumped nearly 1.5 percent, extending upward momentum after recording its biggest jump since the 1979 oil crisis in 2025.

Australian markets edged up slightly in their first session of 2026. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15 percent to 8,727.80, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.20 percent higher at 9,036.60.

Also Read

Banks, Bank

IDC considers RBI proposals for foreign banks to open branches in India

little hearts, britannia

No more fake Little Hearts: Delhi HC orders Amazon to delist products

Iran

US intervention will create chaos in entire region: Iran official

India vs Bangladesh

Team India to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs Bangladesh in September 2026

gynaecological checkups - deskjobs women

Why routine gynaecological checkups are essential for women with desk jobs

Mining and gold stocks underperformed after Northern Star Resources cut its annual production guidance. Shares of the gold miner plummeted 8.6 percent.

The Aussie dollar held near 14-month highs ahead of monthly inflation data due next week. Earlier in the day, a survey showed activity in Australia's manufacturing activity slowed in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty vaults past 26,300, Sensex jumps 573 pts on earnings optimism

Nifty vaults past 26,300, Sensex jumps 573 pts on earnings optimism

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.29%

EUR/USD extends losing streak amid disappointing Eurozone manufacturing data

EUR/USD extends losing streak amid disappointing Eurozone manufacturing data

Affle appoints Sameer Sondhi as CEO - North America & Chief Strategic Investments Officer

Affle appoints Sameer Sondhi as CEO - North America & Chief Strategic Investments Officer

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon