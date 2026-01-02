Friday, January 02, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.29%

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed up 2.29% at 10130.05 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coal India Ltd gained 6.85%, NHPC Ltd rose 5.10% and NTPC Ltd jumped 4.70%. The Nifty PSE index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 2.16% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.70% to close at 26328.55 while the SENSEX added 0.67% to close at 85762.01 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

