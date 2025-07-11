Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE secures Rs 26-crore order for gun stand assemblies from leading infra & defence firm

NIBE secures Rs 26-crore order for gun stand assemblies from leading infra & defence firm

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

NIBE informed that it has received a purchase order from one of the leading Infra and Defence company provider for supply of gun stand assembly for a total consideration of Rs 25.96 crore.

The order will be executed in tranches and is expected to be completed by 30 November 2026.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.

The order does not fall under related party transactions; hence, the question of arms length does not arise.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NIBE fell 2.15% to Rs 1,580.65 on the BSE.

