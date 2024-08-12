Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 143.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.81% to Rs 231.36 croreNet profit of Wonder Electricals rose 143.84% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 97.81% to Rs 231.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales231.36116.96 98 OPM %2.672.65 -PBDT4.492.36 90 PBT2.951.14 159 NP1.780.73 144
