Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 143.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.81% to Rs 231.36 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals rose 143.84% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 97.81% to Rs 231.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.