JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July'25 at 26.23 lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 19% YoY.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92.5% for July'25.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Change

Indian Operations

25.52

21.4

19%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.72

0.75

Consolidated Production

26.24

22.15

19%


Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 181 cr

HPCL gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 1,128% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore; board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

