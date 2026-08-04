Nifty below 24,600 level; IT shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 66.78 points or 0.08% to 78,705.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 184.40 points or 0.74% to 24,589.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.59%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,241 shares rose and 1,419 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged.
RBI MPC meeting:
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting entered its second day on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Market participants will closely monitor the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for interest rates.
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Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.29% to 31,304.70. The index jumped 3.28% in the past trading session.
LTM (down 1.92%), Persistent Systems (down 1.87%), Infosys (down 1.84%), Mphasis (down 1.61%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.42%), Coforge (down 1.27%), HCL Technologies (down 1.21%), Wipro (down 0.42%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.37%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.57%. The companys hydrocarbon offshore arm, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), secured an ultra-mega offshore contract from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East.
Mastek fell 1.67%. The company said its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Mastek Inc., has entered into a strategic Platinum Partnership with Innovaccer to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation in the healthcare sector.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:52 AM IST