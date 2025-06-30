Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma rises after subsidiary gets EIR for New York-based facility from US FDA

Marksans Pharma rises after subsidiary gets EIR for New York-based facility from US FDA

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Marksans Pharma advanced 1.86% to Rs 257 after the company's subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. has received the establishment inspection report from the US FDA for its manufacturing facility based in New York.

In April this year, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility of Time-Cap Laboratories, Inc. located at Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, New York, USA. The inspection was conducted between 16th and 24th of April 2025.

Post the said inspection, the American drug regulator had issued one inspectional observation in Form 483. There was no data integrity observation.

 

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, Marksans Pharma stated that Time-Cap Laboratories has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA for the said facility.

Marksans Pharma is engaged in research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulation in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities located in India, USA and UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies, including USFDA, UKMHRA and Australian TGA. The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and antiallergic. The company is marketing these products globally.

The company reported a 15.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.55 crore on a 26.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 708.46 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon