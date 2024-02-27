Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top contracts
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,196.50, a discount of 1.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,198.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 76.30 points or 0.34% to 22,198.35.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.81% to 15.73.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

GE T&amp;D India wins orders of Rs 370 cr from Power Grid

PVR Inox reopens iconic Sangam Cinema in Andheri East, Mumbai

BCCI selects Angel One as Associate Partner for IPL

Infosys launches Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite

Indices end with decent gains; Nifty settles above 22,150

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon