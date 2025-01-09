Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

NSE India VIX gains 1.33% to 14.66.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,671.10, a premium of 144.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,526.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 162.45 points or 0.69% to 23,526.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 14.66.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

