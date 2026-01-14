Nifty January futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,728, a premium of 62.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,665.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 66.70 points or 0.26% to 25,665.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.09% to 11.32.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

