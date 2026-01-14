Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,728, a premium of 62.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,665.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 66.70 points or 0.26% to 25,665.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.09% to 11.32.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Market ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,700 mark

HDFC AMC climbs after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 770 cr

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 369.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 3.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

