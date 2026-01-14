Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 238.00 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates rose 283.33% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales238.00179.62 33 OPM %10.055.62 -PBDT21.127.15 195 PBT19.105.07 277 NP14.033.66 283
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST