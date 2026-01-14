Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 238.00 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 283.33% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales238.00179.62 33 OPM %10.055.62 -PBDT21.127.15 195 PBT19.105.07 277 NP14.033.66 283

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

HDFC Asset Management Company grants 58,700 stock options

Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

Larsen & Toubro secures 3000 MW Saidongar-1 pumped storage project

NITI Aayog releases export preparedness index for states, Maharashtra tops list

NITI Aayog releases export preparedness index for states, Maharashtra tops list

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 19.97% in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 19.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 64.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 64.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningBMC Election 2026