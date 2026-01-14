Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 238.00 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 283.33% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.238.00179.6210.055.6221.127.1519.105.0714.033.66

