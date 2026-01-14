Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 369.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 24711.65 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals rose 369.09% to Rs 1450.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 309.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 24711.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21870.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24711.6521870.8611.274.712610.66805.972220.01474.461450.89309.30

