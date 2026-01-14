Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 369.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 24711.65 croreNet profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals rose 369.09% to Rs 1450.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 309.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 24711.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21870.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24711.6521870.86 13 OPM %11.274.71 -PBDT2610.66805.97 224 PBT2220.01474.46 368 NP1450.89309.30 369
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:04 PM IST