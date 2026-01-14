Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 3.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 185.80 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 3.58% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 185.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 184.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.185.80184.375.216.2012.3713.128.609.246.476.71

