Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX slipped 1.92% to 13.73.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529, a premium of 26.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,502.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 186.20 points or 0.77% to 24,502.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.92% to 13.73.
Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Infosys were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

