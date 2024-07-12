Nifty July futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 1.92% to 13.73.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529, a premium of 26.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,502.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 186.20 points or 0.77% to 24,502.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.92% to 13.73.

Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Infosys were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News