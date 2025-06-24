Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,090, a premium of 45.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,044.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 72.45 points or 0.29% to 25,044.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.88% to 13.64.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

 

Japanese shares rise sharply

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surge 1.15%

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

