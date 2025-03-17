Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX gains 1.01% to 13.42.The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,589.50, a premium of 80.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,508.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 111.55 points or 0.50% to 22,508.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.01% to 13.42.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.
