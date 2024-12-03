Business Standard
Maharashtra CM to be announced on Dec 4; Fadnavis likely to take charge

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party are expected to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers alongside Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

Photo: PTI

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

After almost two weeks since the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared, the victorious Mahayuti alliance has finally signalled an end to the logjam over the state’s chief ministerial candidate. The name of Maharashtra’s next chief minister will be declared on Wednesday, December 4, a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government. 
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalise its legislature party leader on the same day, according to a senior BJP leader cited by PTI.
 
Although the formal announcement has not been made, Devendra Fadnavis is widely being regarded as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s position. Meanwhile, members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continue deliberations ahead of the December 5 swearing-in ceremony. Various media reports indicated that the event will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders expected to attend.
 
 

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised briefly 

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, the caretaker chief minister, was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday due to health concerns. Shinde reportedly developed a fever and throat infection during his visit to his native village in Satara district.
 
Reportedly, only the new chief minister and two deputy chief ministers will take the oath of office on December 5. According to an India Today report, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are expected to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers alongside the new CM.
 
The Mahayuti coalition performed strongly in the recent state elections, winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats. Of these, the BJP secured 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41.
 

Eknath Shinde’s son denies interest in ministerial role 

Amid speculation about his potential role in the new government, Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, clarified that he was not seeking any ministerial position. Speaking to reporters, he reportedly stated that he had declined a ministerial post after the Lok Sabha elections to focus on party organisation. He reiterated his intention to work for his Lok Sabha constituency and the Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde backs BJP’s decision for CM post

 
In response to questions about his stance on the chief ministerial role, Eknath Shinde reiterated his stance on Sunday that he fully supports the BJP’s decision. Speaking to reporters in his village before heading back to Mumbai, he reportedly said that the BJP leadership’s choice would be acceptable to him and Shiv Sena.
 
Addressing speculation about portfolios in the new government, Shinde mentioned that discussions among the three alliance partners were ongoing. He also referred to a meeting held in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where key aspects of government formation were deliberated. Shinde indicated that the alliance partners would soon finalise the details collectively.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

