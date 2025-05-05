Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India signs MoU with U.P. Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam

Coal India signs MoU with U.P. Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

For setting up 500 MW solar power project

Coal India (CIL) and U.P. Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) have executed a non binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 05 May 2025 at Lucknow with an intent of setting of 500 MW Solar Power project in Uttar Pradesh as a part of Green and Renewable Energy Initiatives of CIL and to meet the growing energy demand and ensure energy security for the state of Uttar Pradesh. The MoU also includes provision for any additional opportunities which the parties mutually agree to collaborate in the foreseeable future.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

