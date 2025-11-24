Nifty November futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance and Infosys were the top traded contracts.The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,962.10, a premium of 2.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,959.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 108.65 points or 0.42% to 25,959.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 13.24.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.
