Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 3.44% to 14.09.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,119.15, a premium of 137.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,981.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 31.20 points or 0.12% to 24,981.95.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.44% to 14.09.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

hurricane Milton captured from space

'Nothing short of astronomical:' Scary hurricane Milton captured from space

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

IND vs BAN 2nd T20

IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live score updates: India aim to win the series in Delhi

Nobel Prize Chemistry 2024

Google Deepmind CEO Hassabis among 3 winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Rice

Centre approves fortified rice supply continuation till December 2028

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon