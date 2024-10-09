Japan's Nikkei ends 0.87% higher

Nvidia supplier Advantest jumped 3.7 percent, Tokyo Electron added 1.2 percent and technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.3 percent.
Seven & I Holdings surged 4.7 percent after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard increased its offer for the retailer by more than 20 percent.
Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing, which is set to announce its earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, rose 1.1 percent.
Japan's machine tool orders decreased for the second straight month in September amid weaker foreign and domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Wednesday.
Machine tool orders declined 6.5 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 3.5 percent fall in the previous month.
Foreign demand was 6.2 percent lower in September compared to last year, and domestic orders contracted by 7.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, machine tool orders surged 13.1 percent in September, reversing a 10.6 percent plunge in the prior month.
