Nifty September futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX added 2.24% to 12.75.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,790.20, a discount of 0.75 points compared the Nifty's closing 25,790.95 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 375.15 points or 1.48% to 25,790.95.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.24% to 12.75.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

